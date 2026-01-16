Koizumi, Hegseth Agree to Increase Cooperation on Japan-U.S. Military Drills, Missile Production

Takahito Higuchi / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, second from left, speaks with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, second from right, in the Pentagon on Thursday.

WASHINGTON — Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his U.S. counterpart Pete Hegseth agreed Thursday to strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

During a 50-minute talk at the Pentagon, they confirmed that they would expand joint practical training between the U.S. military and the Self-Defense Forces around the Nansei Islands, making it a “top priority” amid the Chinese military’s repeated exercises in the surrounding area simulating an invasion of Taiwan.

It was their fourth discussion, including phone calls, since Koizumi took office in October 2025.

Koizumi said during Thursday’s meeting that “the Japan-U.S. alliance is becoming even more solid and unwavering.” He also sought U.S. cooperation in realizing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s planned visit to the United States in March, which would be her first since taking office.

Meanwhile, Hegseth said, “Our job and our goal here is to continue that [the U.S.-Japan alliance], to strengthen that in every way possible.”

Koizumi explained Japan’s efforts to beef up defense capabilities, including the revision of the National Security Strategy and two other security-related documents within the year. Hegseth praised the move by saying, “It’s going to be hard-nosed realism, practical commonsense approach that puts both of our vital national interests together and keeps the peace.”

Hegseth also said he welcomed and appreciated Takaichi’s commitment made during last year’s Japan-U.S. summit that Japan would work to increase defense spending, calling it “a really important step.” Koizumi told reporters after the meeting that there was no discussion with the U.S. side regarding numerical targets for the spending increase.

Koizumi and Hegseth agreed that the two countries would deepen cooperation on defense equipment and technology. They aim to significantly increase production of the Standard Missile-3 Block IIA, a missile with increased ballistic missile defense capability developed jointly by Japan and the United States. The two leaders also confirmed that they would promote joint missile production and the maintenance and repair of U.S. military ships and aircraft.

After the meeting, Koizumi said: “Japan and the United States are working closely. I reaffirmed that the Washington has attached importance to the Indo-Pacific region.”

Prior to the meeting, Koizumi met U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the White House for about 30 minutes, exchanging views on strengthening Japan’s defense capabilities, among other matters.