Japan Defense Minister Koizumi Holds Talks with Dronemakers in L.A., Aims to Strengthen Defense Industry

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, center, exchanges views with U.S. business executives at the official residence of the Japanese Consul General in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES — Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, currently visiting the United States, participated in a meeting of Japanese and U.S. defense-related companies in Los Angeles on Tuesday, exchanging views with executives from U.S. manufacturers of drones and other equipment.

Koizumi himself had suggested the meeting, reflecting his desire to strengthen Japan-U.S. cooperation in the defense industry sector and thereby reinforce Japan’s defense industrial infrastructure.

“Technological innovation in the defense sector and the strengthening of supply chains cannot be achieved by one country alone,” Koizumi said at the meeting held at the official residence of the Japanese Consul General.

A new cluster of high-tech companies and startups exists around Los Angeles. Six startups manufacturing weapons to shoot down Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and other equipment participated in the meeting, interacting with representatives from Japanese companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Toshiba Corp.

The defense minister’s push for top-down sales stems from the weakening of Japan’s defense industry. Low profitability has led to successive business withdrawals and stagnant investment, raising concerns about disruptions in parts procurement and other items currently dependent on other countries.

The domestic market for UAV is limited. According to the Defense Ministry, as of last September, domestically produced drones accounted for only 30% of those held by the Self-Defense Forces.

“If we can secure component transactions and arrangements with companies in our ally the United States, it will strengthen our parts supply chain,” said a ministry official. Within the ministry, discussions on tactics which would combine escort vessels and fighter jets with drones, including the potential use of U.S.-made drones, are advancing.

Prior to the exchange meeting, Koizumi also visited a startup drone manufacturer, where company executives briefed him on details including the production process.

At the Consul General’s official residence, a commemorative event was also held marking the 15th anniversary of Operation Tomodachi, during which the U.S. military collaborated with the Self-Defense Forces on logistics support and search and rescue operations following the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. Koizumi highlighted the strength of the Japan-U.S. bond.