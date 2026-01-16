Hot word :

Japan’s Defense Minister Expresses Gratitude for Resolution in U.S. Congress That Condemned China’s Coercive Behavior toward Japan

By Takahito Higuchi / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

12:48 JST, January 16, 2026

WASHINGTON — Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to U.S. Sen. William Hagerty, R-Tenn., for a joint resolution in U.S. Congress which condemned China’s coercive behavior toward Japan and reaffirmed support for the country.

Koizumi met with Hagerty, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Japan during the first administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington during his visit to the United States.

The resolution, which was co-sponsored by Hagerty, was introduced last month.

