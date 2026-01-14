Japan’s Defense Minister Koizumi Visits Drone Manufacturer in L.A.
12:21 JST, January 14, 2026
LOS ANGELES — Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi visited a drone manufacturer in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday morning Japan time.
Koizumi visited Neros Technologies, a startup headquartered in Los Angeles, and received an explanation from company executives about the drone’s production process and functions. The company said it manufactures drones without using any major parts made in China.
