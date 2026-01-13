Japan’s Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi Meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Head in Hawaii
15:39 JST, January 13, 2026
HONOLULU — Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi met for about one hour with Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, on Monday morning in Hawaii.
Koizumi, currently visiting the United States, reaffirmed that Japan will promote Japan-U.S. defense cooperation in the shared awareness that the regional security environment is growing more severe, with China’s increasingly hegemonic actions in mind.
Koizumi stated, “I appreciate your deep understanding and strong support for the Japan-U.S. alliance.”
In response, Paparo said the Japan-U.S. alliance is the most important and significant for stability not only in the region but for the world.
On Monday evening, Koizumi attended the Honolulu Defense Forum, an annual international security-related conference, and delivered a speech there as Japan’s defense minister for the first time.
Koizumi mentioned that it has been 10 years since Japan proposed the free and open Indo-Pacific vision and expressed his determination to advance the vision through defense efforts.
He explained efforts by the Japanese government to strengthen joint Japan-U.S. exercises and advance the revision of three key security documents, including the National Security Strategy, within the year.
He lauded the power of reconciliation demonstrated by Japan and the United States in overcoming their World War II antagonism to form an alliance and contribute to building a peaceful global order for 80 years since the war’s end.
With China’s attempts to divide Japan and the United States through “information warfare” in mind, he emphasized threats such as the dissemination of “fake news” and cyber activities.
