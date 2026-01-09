Expert Panel to Discuss Revising Security-Related Documents; Inclusion Proposed of Cybersecurity Experts, More Women

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference following the Cabinet’s approval of three security-related documents, including the National Security Strategy, in December 2022.

An expert panel is expected to be established as early as this spring to move forward with revising three security-related documents, including the National Security Strategy, according to government sources.

The panel will compile its recommendations after discussions that are expected to include the equipment, operational systems, budget and funding sources necessary to fundamentally strengthen the nation’s defense capabilities. Based on those recommendations, the government aims to finalize the three documents by the end of this year.

An expert panel was also established when the three documents were formulated in 2022, with the Cabinet Secretariat as its secretariat.

It has been proposed that the new panel include cybersecurity specialists, reflecting the growing importance of cyber capabilities, in addition to experts in diplomacy and security. The 2022 panel included only one female expert, but the government is considering appointing multiple women for the new panel.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party Research Commission on Security plans to compile its recommendations on revising the three documents in April 2026. The government intends to proceed with the revision work, incorporating opinions from the ruling parties and the expert panel.