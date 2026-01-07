G7 Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Talks to Reaffirm Close Communication on Venezuela Situation

The Associated Press

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Tuesday

The Group of Seven foreign ministers agreed to maintain close communication and cooperation regarding the situation in Venezuela during a 45-minute phone call on Wednesday morning.

The ministers discussed the South American country due to the United States military’s operation there.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed the ministers on the latest situation and provided an outlook on future developments.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi emphasized the importance of swiftly restoring democracy in Venezuela and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to fundamental values such as freedom, democracy and the rule of law. He also called for cooperation in ensuring the safety of citizens of G7 countries currently in Venezuela.

The ministers also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine. Motegi stated that Japan intends to continue collaborating with the international community, including the G7, to achieve fair and lasting peace in Ukraine.