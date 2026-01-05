Japan’s Defense Ministry to Extend Reemployment Support for SDF Personnel to Age 65; Move Comes Amid Ongoing Labor Shortage

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Defense Ministry plans to expand a system of reemployment support for retired Self-Defense Forces personnel so that they can receive it multiple times up until 65, the retirement age of other administrative officials.

Most SDF personnel reach mandatory retirement in their mid-50s. Currently, when personnel retire, they are offered one-time reemployment support from the ministry, which introduces job openings and provides guidance on how to apply for positions and sit for interviews.

However, the current Self-Defense Forces Law stipulates that such support is provided “upon leaving service,” meaning it is offered only at the time they retire. The situation has prompted some personnel to call for improvements.

The ministry will submit a bill to amend the law to an ordinary Diet session set to convene on Jan. 23. The proposed revision would enable the reemployment support to be offered multiple times until the personnel reach 65, which is when they start receiving their pensions.

It will be implemented in fiscal 2026 and is expected to alleviate concerns about post-retirement life, as well as help reduce young people’s reluctance toward joining the SDFs, where there is currently a severe labor shortage.

At a meeting of an internal expert panel, the ministry initially said that it would improve the support system “in fiscal 2028 or later.” However, it has decided to move up the schedule against the backdrop of an ongoing shortage of SDF personnel.

At the end of fiscal 2024, 89.1% of the 247,154 SDF positions had been filled, down from 94.1% at the end of fiscal 2020.