China Coast Guard Vessels in Japan’s Senkaku Islands Contiguous Zone

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Senkaku Islands

NAHA — The 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha confirmed on Tuesday that four China Coast Guard vessels were navigating in Japan’s contiguous zone off the Senkaku Islands in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture.

This brings the total number of days in 2025 that CCG vessels have been confirmed within the contiguous zone to 356, setting a new record high. The previous annual record was 355 days in 2024.

“We’ll continue monitoring and vigilance with a high level of alertness, maintaining a calm and measured response,” director of the regional headquarters said.

A contiguous zone is an about 22-kilometer-wide zone just outside of a country’s territorial waters.