Koizumi to Attend Davos Meeting in January; Would Be First Visit by Sitting Japanese Defense Minister

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi talks to reporters at Camp Yonaguni on Yonaguni Island in Okinwawa Prefecture in November.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:18 JST, December 29, 2025

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi is making arrangements to attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, next January, ministry sources have said.

This would mark the first time for a sitting Japanese defense minister to attend, the sources said.

The meeting will be held from Jan. 19 to 23. One of the five themes of the gathering is related to security, and participation is expected from politicians and scholars worldwide with an interest in security policy.

Koizumi aims to explain the challenging security environment surrounding Japan and gain understanding for Japan’s defense policy through discussions with participants.

The WEF’s annual meeting is held every January in Switzerland, attended by world leaders and business executives.

