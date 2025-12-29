Japan, Philippines to Sign ACSA for Defense Cooperation in January

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Defense Ministry head office in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

Japan and the Philippines plan to sign an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) as early as January, according to sources.

The bilateral agreement aims to enhance the two countries’ defense cooperation with China’s continued aggressive maritime expansion in areas like the South China Sea in mind.

The Philippines would be the 11th country to have an ACSA with Japan, following the Netherlands and New Zealand, which signed agreements on Dec. 18 and 19, respectively. The agreement was effectively made when Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of an international conference held in Malaysia in October.

With the ACSA, the Self-Defense Forces and the Philippine military will be able to provide each other with fuel, equipment and other supplies when they conduct joint training or similar operations, enhancing the capabilities of each nation’s forces in the event of an emergency or other instances.

A Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between Japan and the Philippines, which makes it easier to hold joint defense drills, took effect in September, deepening defense cooperation.

An RAA defines the legal status of troops from signatory countries while inside the territory of a partner country.