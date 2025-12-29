Japan, Philippines to Sign ACSA for Defense Cooperation in January
15:03 JST, December 29, 2025
Japan and the Philippines plan to sign an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) as early as January, according to sources.
The bilateral agreement aims to enhance the two countries’ defense cooperation with China’s continued aggressive maritime expansion in areas like the South China Sea in mind.
The Philippines would be the 11th country to have an ACSA with Japan, following the Netherlands and New Zealand, which signed agreements on Dec. 18 and 19, respectively. The agreement was effectively made when Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of an international conference held in Malaysia in October.
With the ACSA, the Self-Defense Forces and the Philippine military will be able to provide each other with fuel, equipment and other supplies when they conduct joint training or similar operations, enhancing the capabilities of each nation’s forces in the event of an emergency or other instances.
A Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between Japan and the Philippines, which makes it easier to hold joint defense drills, took effect in September, deepening defense cooperation.
An RAA defines the legal status of troops from signatory countries while inside the territory of a partner country.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Support Central Asian Logistics Route That Bypasses Russia, Plan to Be Part of Upcoming Summit in Tokyo
-
Chinese, Russian Bombers Flew Unusual Path by Heading Toward Tokyo; Move Likely Meant to Intimidate Japan
-
Japan Plans National Database to Track Foreign Ownership of Real Estate, Land as It Weighs New Rules
-
Japan Eyes Plan to Accept Up To 1.23 Mil. Foreign Workers by End of Fiscal 2028
-
Up to 199,000 Deaths Estimated From Mega-Tsunami; Most Recent Occurrence Took Place in 17th Century
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans