China Announces Military Drill Encircling Taiwan
14:31 JST, December 29, 2025
BEIJING – A spokesperson for the Chinese military’s Eastern Theater Command, which oversees Taiwan, announced on Monday that it had commenced the “Justice Mission 2025” military drills, which encircle Taiwan.
The spokesperson stated that the drills involve the Army, Navy, Air Force and Rocket Force conducting integrated combat training and blockading key ports, asserting that the drills serve as a “stern warning to ‘Taiwan independence’ forces and external interference forces.”
Live-fire military exercises will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday (9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Japan time) at five locations: the Taiwan Strait and the northern, eastern, southwestern, and southern parts of Taiwan Island, according to the announcement.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Support Central Asian Logistics Route That Bypasses Russia, Plan to Be Part of Upcoming Summit in Tokyo
-
Chinese, Russian Bombers Flew Unusual Path by Heading Toward Tokyo; Move Likely Meant to Intimidate Japan
-
Japan Plans National Database to Track Foreign Ownership of Real Estate, Land as It Weighs New Rules
-
Japan Eyes Plan to Accept Up To 1.23 Mil. Foreign Workers by End of Fiscal 2028
-
Up to 199,000 Deaths Estimated From Mega-Tsunami; Most Recent Occurrence Took Place in 17th Century
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans