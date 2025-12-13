LDP Mulls Lifting Ban on Arms Exports to Countries Facing Aggression in Review of Defense Equipment Transfer Principles

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

The Liberal Democratic Party has compiled a draft outline of key points in a review of implementation guidelines for the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology with an eye on expanding the scope of export items and destinations.

At an executive meeting of its Research Commission on Security on Friday, the LDP set a direction to abolish the current rule that limits defense equipment exports to five types, while establishing certain safeguards. The party listed as an issue for consideration the lifting of a ban on arms exports to countries facing aggression with Ukraine in mind.

The Japan Innovation Party, the LDP’s ruling coalition partner, also summarized its view on defense equipment exports at its security research council meeting held the same day. The JIP’s stance goes beyond the LDP’s in terms of deregulation, calling for the abolition of most export restrictions beyond the five types and leaving decisions largely to government discretion.

The two parties are scheduled to begin working-level talks on this matter on Monday to seek common ground.

Under the current guidelines, fully assembled defense equipment that can be exported are restricted to five types: rescue, transportation, vigilance, surveillance and minesweeping.

The LDP’s draft outline cited arms defined under the Self-Defense Forces Law as equipment that could be allowed for export after abolishing this five-type rule. Arms are referred to as equipment intended to kill or injure people or destroy property, including high-lethality weapons such as tanks and missiles.

The ruling parties will also discuss whether weapons will be allowed for exports to countries facing aggression and countries where combat is ongoing. The current guidelines restrict arms exports to such countries.

The LDP has also addressed the need for setting safeguards, specifying in the draft outline a plan to introduce strict screenings and procedures for appropriate management in order to prevent weapons exports from fueling conflicts.

After the meeting, Itsunori Onodera, chairperson of the LDP Research Commission on Security, told reporters: “How do we maintain these safeguards? How should we view equipment transfers to countries facing aggression? There are significantly important points to consider.”

The JIP has taken a stance of not restricting the export destinations and items under the implementation guidelines for defense equipment transfers, while upholding the principle of not permitting exports to parties to the conflict, against which the U.N. Security Council has taken measures. As a safeguard measure, the party envisages requiring Cabinet approval for important cases.