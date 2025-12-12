Koizumi, Hegseth Affirm Close Japan-U.S. Cooperation in Phone Talks after Chinese Military Radar Incident
16:31 JST, December 12, 2025
Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held phone talks on Friday morning in which they expressed serious concern over China’s military activities and affirmed that Japan and the U.S. will continue to cooperate closely.
Koizumi said at a press conference after the conversation that he had spoken with his U.S. counterpart for about 40 minutes regarding issues such as a recent incident in which Chinese military aircraft turned their radar on Air Self-Defense Force aircraft and a joint flight of Chinese and Russian bombers around Japan.
During the talks, Koizumi said Japan will “firmly and steadily continue surveillance and monitoring activities … and respond to any unexpected situation in a calm and resolute manner.”
They also shared the view that China’s actions “are not conducive to regional peace and stability.”
Koizumi and Hegseth further agreed during the talks that arrangements will be made for Koizumi to visit the United States in the coming year and meet with Hegseth in person.
The U.S. Defense Department also said in a statement that Koizumi and Hegseth had reaffirmed the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance. According to the department, they discussed Japan’s efforts to boost its defense spending as well as China’s military activities and the importance of exercises across all of Japan’s territory, including the Nansei Islands.
While stating the two defense chiefs “underscored their commitment to deterring aggression in the Asia-Pacific,” the statement did not specifically mention the radar incident.
