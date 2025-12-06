Trump Urges Japan, Allies to Boost Defense Spending, Deter Attempts to Seize Taiwan

Reuters file photo

U.S. President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON — The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday released its National Security Strategy, a guiding document for U.S. diplomatic and military policy.

The strategy describes the Indo-Pacific as one of “the next century’s key economic and geopolitical battlegrounds” and urges U.S. allies, including Japan, to sharply increase defense spending.

It is the first such strategy released during Trump’s second term.

On defense budgets, the strategy calls for Japan and South Korea “to increase defense spending” with China in mind, as Beijing continues to increase its hegemonic rhetoric and behavior. The document links the need for stronger defense capabilities with protecting “the First Island Chain” — a strategic arc stretching from Japan’s southwestern islands through Taiwan to the Philippines.

Taiwan and Australia are also urged to spend more on defense.

Regarding Taiwan, the strategy says the United States will strengthen its capabilities and those of its allies “to deny any attempt to seize Taiwan,” given that China has not ruled out unification by force. It also states that the United States “does not support any unilateral change to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.”

On Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the strategy states that negotiating “an expeditious cessation of hostilities in Ukraine” is “a core interest of the United States.” Additionally, it urges Europe to take responsibility for its own defense.

The document also underscores that the United States seeks “the world’s most robust, credible, and modern nuclear deterrent” to protect Americans and U.S. allies.