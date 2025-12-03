Restrictions to Be Needed as Government Eyes Abolition of ‘5-Category’ Defense Rule

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera addresses the Liberal Democratic Party’s Security Research Commission at party headquarters on Monday.

Setting limits on exports of defense equipment will be a key element of discussions aimed at abolishing the “five-category” rule that is currently applied to such exports.

The Liberal Democratic Party’s coalition partner has changed from the cautious Komeito to the more proactive Japan Innovation Party, prompting concern to spread within the LDP over who will act as a brake. How discussions proceed will likely set a precedent for the new ruling coalition’s handling of security matters as a whole.

‘Long-sought goal’

The LDP’s Research Commission on Security heard opinions on Monday from executives of defense equipment maker Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and experts on the current state of defense equipment exports. After the meeting, commission Chairman Itsunori Onodera expressed his intention to expedite discussions toward abolishing the five-category rule.

“We want to prioritize discussions on equipment transfers. Hearing opinions from experts confirmed the need to review [the regulations],” Onodera told reporters.

The current implementation guidelines for the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology permit exports of finished defense equipment only when the partner country’s intended use falls within the “five categories” of rescue, transport, vigilance, surveillance and minesweeping.

Since this system began in 2014, Japan has exported only a surveillance radar system to the Philippines in 2023.

“The limited categories make it difficult to meet the needs of partner countries,” a government official said.

The framework for “international joint development and production” outlined in the guidelines allows exports beyond the five categories, but in that case the partner country must have technological capabilities and information protection standards equivalent to Japan’s.

Current partners are limited to advanced nations such as the United Kingdom and Italy for developing next-generation fighter aircraft, and Australia for new naval vessels.

Given these circumstances, abolishing the five categories rule is a “long-sought goal,” in the words of an LDP senior member. Backers of abolition want to promote wide-ranging equipment cooperation with emerging and developing nations, which have increased their presence in the international community.

The phantom idea

According to government sources, a “10-category” rule was once suggested under the LDP-Komeito administration, in which categories such as mine clearance would be added to the existing five. This stemmed from caution on the part of Komeito, which sees itself as a party of peace, over a rapid expansion of exports.

The 10-category rule was ultimately shelved when the current coalition government with the security-focused JIP was formed. Discussions are now moving toward abolishing the five categories and making exports possible in principle.

This has heightened the importance on having certain restrictions to prevent uncontrolled exports, such as stricter screening.

Under the LDP-Komeito administration, various safeguards were incorporated at Komeito’s request, in tandem with the gradual easing of the guidelines. These included prohibiting exports to countries engaged in combat and mandating Cabinet approval for exporting next-generation fighter jets under joint development to third countries other than the United Kingdom and Italy.

The key focus now is how much of this framework will remain after the five categories are abolished.

Litmus test

Support for restrictions has spread within the LDP, with a veteran defense lawmaker asking, “Is it really wise to immediately veer right the moment Komeito leaves?”

To this, a young JIP member responded: “Team up with Komeito if you need someone to act as the brakes. You’re with the wrong party.”

If coordination between the LDP and the JIP proceeds smoothly, the government will aim to revise the guidelines and abolish the five categories in April 2026. Ruling party discussions on revising the three core security documents are approaching in spring or later, and whether a swift consensus can be reached in that debate will serve as a litmus test.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi spoke on an internet program on Sunday about the need for safeguards alongside abolishing the five categories. “There is undoubtedly the issue of how to reconcile the matter with Japan’s history as a peaceful nation,” Koizumi said.

The government is facing the challenge of balancing a reformist stance and consistency in its policies.