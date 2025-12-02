Japan Moves to Abolish ‘5-Category’ Rule on Defense Equipment Exports, Eyes Strengthening Defense Industry

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The government and ruling parties have begun making preparations to abolish, in spring next year, the ‘five category’ rule on the defense equipment the country can export, according to sources in the government and the ruling bloc.

By revising an operational guideline of the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology, the government and ruling parties aim to make it possible to export defense equipment from more categories, including those with highly lethal capabilities.

The change is expected to strengthen Japan’s defense industry and expand cooperation with like-minded countries.

The government and ruling parties will also consider new restrictions, such as strict controls on exports, so that Japan’s defense equipment will not foment armed conflicts.

The abolition of the rule is stipulated in the coalition agreement between the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party.

Next year, the government is scheduled to renew three core security documents, including the National Security Strategy.

The government and ruling parties aim to abolish the rule prior to renewing the three documents in order to have the changes be reflected.

The LDP’s Research Commission on Security began full-fledged discussions to review the policy about the transfer for defense equipment and technology.

A majority of the commission’s members have said that the rule should be abolished, and the commission will submit a proposal in February at the earliest.

The government expects that a review will be concluded in or around April.

Under the current system, fully assembled defense equipment that can be exported are limited to those that fall within the five categories: rescue, transport, vigilance, surveillance and minesweeping.

Highly lethal equipment, such as surface combat ships, cannot be exported unless certain conditions are met, such as international joint development programs.