Japan’s Draft Supplementary Budget Includes ¥1.1 Tril. for National Security, Would See 2% of GDP Target Reached in Fy25

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Defense Ministry in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

The government is expected to achieve its goal to increase security-related spending to 2% of GDP two years earlier than its initial fiscal 2027 target if the Diet passes the draft supplementary budget, which the Cabinet approved Friday.

The draft fiscal 2025 supplementary budget includes ¥847.2 billion earmarked by the Defense Ministry, as well as related expenses the Japan Coast Guard and cybersecurity, which brings total national security expenditure to about ¥1.1 trillion.

“Considering the increasingly severe security environment, it is necessary to accelerate [by securing the budget] efforts which are stipulated in the national security strategy and other documents,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara at a press conference Friday.

In this fiscal year’s initial budget, the government secured about ¥9.9 trillion for national security spending, accounting for 1.8% of GDP.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had said in her policy speech at the Diet that she would achieve the 2% goal by the end of this fiscal year.