Japan, Indonesia Agree to Boost Maritime Security Cooperation at 2+2 Meeting

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Defense Ministry building in Tokyo

Japan and Indonesia agreed to strengthen maritime security as well as expand personnel exchanges between defense officials and joint training sessions, at a two-plus-two meeting between the countries’ foreign and defense chiefs in Tokyo on Monday.

They also confirmed the importance of adhering to international law, with China’s increasingly hegemonic actions in mind.

Monday’s meeting was the third two-plus-two meeting between the countries and the first since 2021. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamoesddin took part in the meeting.

“We’re facing various challenges, and it has become increasingly important to strengthen efforts toward the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Motegi said at the start of the meeting.

Sugiono responded by saying, “I hope that cooperation in the political and defense fields will lead to benefits for both countries.”

During the meeting, they discussed the situations in the East China Sea and the South China Sea. Motegi, with China in mind, expressed serious concern over attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or intimidation.

The four ministers agreed to deepen cooperation through the Official Security Assistance program, which includes providing defense equipment for free to countries that share common values.

They also confirmed the start of discussions between defense authorities on protecting military information.

“Cooperation with Indonesia, which has led ASEAN’s [the Association of Southeast Asian Nations] defense initiatives, contributes to peace and stability throughout the region,” Koizumi said at a joint press conference after the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, Koizumi met with his Indonesian counterpart, and they agreed to establish a Defense Strategy Dialogue to discuss cooperation on defense equipment and technology at the vice-ministerial level.