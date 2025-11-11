Govt Likely to Add Drones, Ship Hull Parts, 3 Other Items to ‘Specified Critical Products’ List

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A drone sprays pesticide over a field in Tokushima Prefecture in June 2020.

The government has begun considering adding unmanned aerial vehicles, ship hull components and three other items to the list of products designated by law as “specified critical products” whose stable supply is highly necessary for society and the economy.

The government aims to financially support relevant private companies and build a system where stable procurement of the products are ensured even in unforeseen circumstances.

Currently, 12 kinds of products are designated as such critical products under the Law on the Promotion of Ensuring National Security through Integrated Implementation of Economic Measures. They include critical minerals, semiconductors, storage batteries and fertilizers.

Positioning the initiative as part of an economic stimulus package to be formulated soon, the government aims to include related costs in a supplementary budget for this fiscal year to be submitted to the current Diet session.

The government hopes to realize the new designation through a government ordinance revision, hopefully by the end of the year.

The government supports capital investment as well as research and development activities for specified critical products to maintain and secure their supply chains.

The new designations being considered are for ship hull components, unmanned aerial vehicles, satellites and rocket components, magnetic sensors and ventilators, according to government sources.

The government apparently intends to include ship hulls themselves on the list by designating ship hull components as critical products. Engines and other ship components have already been included.

Domestic shipbuilding tonnage has been on the decline due to the withdrawal of shipbuilders and labor shortages. The government aims to enhance Japan’s shipbuilding capacity as a large part of its trade volume is transported by sea.

Regarding unmanned aircraft, or drones, countries like the United States and China are competing to use them for military purposes.

Domestically, demand for the drones has surged in the areas of agriculture and construction. They are being used to spray pesticides over farms or check roads and bridges, for instance. Building a system to supply them in a strategic manner has been urgently needed.

Ventilators are being used in the treatment of a wide variety of diseases both acute to chronic, but their supply relies heavily on imports from the United States and other countries.

Components for satellites and rockets are also dependent on overseas production. Japan faces a risk of supply stagnation as demand for satellite launches grows.