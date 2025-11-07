North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile, South Korea and Japan Say (Update1)
12:50 JST, November 7, 2025 (updated at 13:10 JST, Nov. 7)
SEOUL (Reuters) — North Korea has fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea’s military said on Friday. It provided no further details.
The Japanese government also said North Korea had fired what could be a ballistic missile, which likely fell outside of the Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said there was no confirmed report of damage.
The North’s launch follows the firing of multiple short-range missiles last month.
