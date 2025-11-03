Defense Minister Koizumi, Australian Counterpart Agree to Accelerate Contract Conclusion for Mogami-Class Frigates

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Defense Ministry

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his Australian counterpart agreed Sunday to accelerate work toward concluding a contract for the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s upgraded Mogami-class frigates, which Canberra has decided to purchase.

Koizumi and Australian defense minister Richard Marles met in Malaysia. The two shared serious concerns about China’s aggressive maritime expansion in the South China Sea and confirmed their intention to deepen defense cooperation. They also agreed to aim for an early meeting between the defense ministers of Japan, Australia and the United States.

On the same day, Koizumi also met with New Zealand defense minister Judith Collins and agreed to proceed with talks on New Zealand’s potential purchase of the upgraded Mogami-class frigates. Collins expressed her enthusiasm for concluding an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement within December, which would enable the Self-Defense Forces and the New Zealand military to share food, fuel and other supplies.