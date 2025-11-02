Japan, U.S., Australia, Philippines Vow to Boost Indo Pacific Readiness Through Joint Drills Amid South China Sea Tensions
16:31 JST, November 2, 2025
KUALA LUMPUR — Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi met with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro in Malaysia on Saturday.
The four officials agreed to enhance the combat readiness of the Self-Defense Forces and the three partner militaries across the Indo-Pacific through joint exercises and other activities, strengthening the countries’ deterrence and response capabilities.
They also voiced serious concern over China’s intensified attempts to change the status quo in the South China Sea by force.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Opposition Parties Tangled in Complex Web of Aims, Ahead of Diet Session to Pick Next Prime Minister
-
New LDP Leadership Reflects Aso’s Influence; Concerns Mount over Apparent Return to Past
-
Japan, U.S. to Sign Agreement on Shipbuilding Cooperation as Trump Visits Japan
-
Beloved Former PM ‘Ton-Chan’ Dedicated Himself to Helping Victims; Murayama Supported Victims of Sarin Attack, Minamata Disease, Atomic Bombings
-
Takaichi, Trump Visit Yokosuka Naval Base, Speak to U.S. Servicemen
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation