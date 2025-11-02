Japan, U.S., Australia, Philippines Vow to Boost Indo Pacific Readiness Through Joint Drills Amid South China Sea Tensions

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Defense Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR — Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi met with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro in Malaysia on Saturday.

The four officials agreed to enhance the combat readiness of the Self-Defense Forces and the three partner militaries across the Indo-Pacific through joint exercises and other activities, strengthening the countries’ deterrence and response capabilities.

They also voiced serious concern over China’s intensified attempts to change the status quo in the South China Sea by force.