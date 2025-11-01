Japan Not Ruling Out Option to Acquire Nuclear Submarines
12:12 JST, November 1, 2025
Japan has not ruled out the possibility of possessing nuclear submarines, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said during an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun and other media outlets on Friday.
Asked about the possibility of acquiring nuclear submarines as part of efforts to enhance defense capabilities, Kihara said, “We are not ruling out any options and are considering necessary measures to enhance deterrence and response capabilities.”
Regarding the Atomic Energy Basic Law, which stipulates the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purpose, he added, “Nothing has been decided at this point.”
The coalition agreement document between the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovative Party states the parties will pursue the possession of submarines powered by next-generation energy sources, with nuclear submarines in mind.
