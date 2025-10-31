Japan’s GSDF Conduct Drills to Support Capturing Bears in Akita Pref.
15:38 JST, October 31, 2025
AKITA — About 130 personnel of the Ground Self-Defense Force have taken part in drills alongside local hunters at Camp Akita in Akita City, in preparation for aiding in the capture of bears.
They received detailed explanations about bear ecology and the structure of box traps from local hunting associations and Akita Prefectural officials.
In case they encounter a bear, they also learned how to use deterrent spray and how to adopt a defensive stance.
The GSDF is consulting with the prefecture regarding the specifics of the support, following a request from the prefecture for cooperation in capturing bears.
Given that the use of firearms is strictly regulated by the Self-Defense Forces Law and related legislation, the GSDF involvement is expected to be restricted to providing logistical support, such as transport and setting up box traps.
The law and other regulations do not contain explicit provisions regarding the extermination of harmful wildlife; therefore, the GSDF plans to conduct such activities as part of drills.
