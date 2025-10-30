Koizumi Presents Custom-Made Sukajan Jacket to Hegseth
13:07 JST, October 30, 2025
Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi presented Hegseth with a custom-made sukajan jacket during a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday, helping foster a bilateral friendly atmosphere.
The sukajan, literally Yokosuka jumper, was born in Koizumi’s native city of Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture. It dates back to the post-World War II days, when U.S. soldiers stationed at the base in the city took parachute cloth to a local tailor to have jackets made and embroidered with tigers and the like.
Hegseth posted a photo of himself and Koizumi wearing sukajan jackets on his X account, writing, “Great meeting with Defense Minister Koizumi today.”
