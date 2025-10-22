North Korea’s Missiles Flew about 350 km, South Korea Says
Reuters
11:06 JST, October 22, 2025
SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) – Missiles that North Korea fired on Wednesday flew about 350 km (217.48 miles), South Korea’s military said.
South Korea’s presidential office said it had convened a national security meeting following the launch of those missiles from North Korea.
