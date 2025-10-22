Hot word :

North Korea’s Missiles Flew about 350 km, South Korea Says

Reuters file photo
The North Korean flag flutters at the North Korea consular office in Dandong, Liaoning province, China April 20, 2021.

Reuters

11:06 JST, October 22, 2025

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) – Missiles that North Korea fired on Wednesday flew about 350 km (217.48 miles), South Korea’s military said.

South Korea’s presidential office said it had convened a national security meeting following the launch of those missiles from North Korea.

