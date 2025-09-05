Japanese Government to Establish New Guidelines on Disclosing Names of Missing Persons in Event of Military Contingency

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

People participate in an evacuation drill to prepare for a contingency in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, in February 2024.

The government will establish new guidelines for disclosing the names of missing persons in the event of a military attack by another country.

A proposal is gaining traction to encourage local governments to disclose, under a certain rule, the names of missing persons as is the case with natural disasters like earthquakes, even without family consent. The aim is to facilitate smooth emergency safety confirmation in the event of a military contingency under the Civil Protection Law, by establishing national standards.

The law requires municipalities to collect information about people whose fates are unknown if they are deemed to have been killed or injured by an armed attack. While disclosing the names is expected to help narrow down the list of those unaccounted for, there are currently no uniform standards, leaving the matter to the discretion of local governments.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency plans to start making the guideline by the end of this year and then notify local government across the nation of the guideline.

The guidelines compiled by the Cabinet Office in 2023 for responding to natural disasters are expected to be largely followed. These guidelines state that name, address, age or age group and gender can be disclosed for disaster response purposes without violating the Law on the Protection of Personal Information.

While expressing the view that prompt disclosure within 72 hours of occurrence is desirable, the guidelines exclude victims of stalking and domestic violence. After the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in January 2024, the names of missing persons were disclosed based on these guidelines.

The government is rushing deliberations with a Taiwan contingency in mind, but the Civil Protection Act has never been invoked in practice, leaving many operational uncertainties. Concerns have been raised about differing responses among local governments regarding missing persons, with a Hyogo Prefecture official saying, “If responses vary between municipalities, confusion could arise.” This has prompted calls for the central government to promptly establish standards.

“It is meaningful that the government will establish national guidelines,” said Mitsuru Fukuda, a professor at Nihon University’s College of Risk Management and an expert on civil protection. “However, discussions must also consider the possibility that armed attacks could cause prolonged and widespread damage.”