Japan, South Korea Near Agreement on Defense Minister Visits; Defense Cooperation Stalled Since 2018 Radar Lock-On

The Japanese and South Korean governments are nearing an agreement on mutual visits by their defense ministers and holding regular discussions between defense authorities, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani is considering visiting South Korea early this month for talks with his South Korean counterpart. According to Japanese government sources, both sides hope to reach an agreement to hold more frequent people-to-people exchanges.

Bilateral defense cooperation has stalled since a South Korean Navy destroyer locked its fire-control radar on a Maritime Self-Defense Force patrol aircraft in 2018. Holding more frequent ministerial visits and exchanges between defense authorities would help create a framework through which communication could be maintained even if problems arise.

If Nakatani’s visit goes ahead, it would be the first official trip to South Korea by a Japanese defense minister since October 2015.