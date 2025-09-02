Chief of Japan’s SDF Logistics Unit in Djibouti Vows to Assist Japanese Nationals in Emergencies, Stresses Need to Prepare for Protecting Citizens
20:00 JST, September 2, 2025
DJIBOUTI — A commander of the Self-Defense Forces’ logistic support unit stationed in Djibouti has vowed to assist Japanese nationals in emergencies, during an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun on Aug. 18 at an SDF base in the country.
Col. Fumihito Tanaka, 42, of the Ground Self-Defense Force, is the commander of the Deployment Support Group for Counter Piracy Enforcement (DGPE), which oversees safety through patrols of operational positions. The group is also responsible for repairing and maintaining equipment used by SDF personnel dispatched from Japan, such as light armored vehicles and bulletproof vests.
Stable management of the base “can lead to the rapid protection and transportation of Japanese nationals and can contribute to protecting the lives and property of our citizens,” he said.
Tanaka also spoke about the mindset of unit members. “Each of them should act as a representative of Japan, and I think that doing so will lead to other countries trusting Japan.”
The DGPE also takes charge of liaising and coordinating with military forces from other countries stationed in Djibouti, including the United States, France and Italy.
Tanaka emphasized the importance of the role the SDF base plays.
“By taking advantage of the geographical location where other countries also have military bases, we can contribute to the promotion of defense cooperation and exchanges with allies and like-minded countries and the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said.
Regarding the current instability in the Middle East, Tanaka stressed, “It is necessary to thoroughly prepare for anti-piracy missions and the protection and transportation of Japanese nationals living overseas.”
Tanaka graduated from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and worked in a division of the Defense Policy and Programs Department in the Ground Staff Office. He took up his current post on Aug. 1.
