Izumo Destroyer Undergoing Modification Work to Serve as De Facto Aircraft Carrier
13:15 JST, September 1, 2025
The Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Izumo destroyer is undergoing major modification work at a shipyard in Yokohama for the operation of state-of-the-art F-35B stealth fighters.
With a displacement of 19,950 tons, the 248-meter-long Izumo is the MSDF’s largest destroyer. The front part of the flight deck will be expanded in the modification work for the stable takeoff and landing of fighters.
The bow of the destroyer and the paint has been removed.
The modification work, which is expected to take about three years to complete, will turn the destroyer into a de facto aircraft carrier.
The security environment around Japan is becoming increasingly challenging. In June, China’s two aircraft carriers operated simultaneously in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
The Defense Ministry aims to raise Japan’s response capabilities by operating the Izumo along with the Kaga, an Izumo-class destroyer, and F-35Bs.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Online Applications for My Number Card to Be Available Overseas
-
Japan PM Ishiba States Negative View on Issuing Written Japan-U.S. Agreement on Tariffs; Pushes for Comments on World War II
-
Japan to Launch Demining Initiative in Africa, Looking to Boost Agricultural Output on the Continent
-
Japan-South Korea Agreement Reflects Shared Understanding
-
Ishiba’s World War II Memorial Address Reflects His Distinctiveness as He Mulls Timing of Personal Remarks
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities