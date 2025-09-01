Izumo Destroyer Undergoing Modification Work to Serve as De Facto Aircraft Carrier

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The bow of the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Izumo destroyer has been removed for modification.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Izumo destroyer is undergoing major modification work at a shipyard in Yokohama for the operation of state-of-the-art F-35B stealth fighters.

With a displacement of 19,950 tons, the 248-meter-long Izumo is the MSDF’s largest destroyer. The front part of the flight deck will be expanded in the modification work for the stable takeoff and landing of fighters.

The bow of the destroyer and the paint has been removed.

The modification work, which is expected to take about three years to complete, will turn the destroyer into a de facto aircraft carrier.

The security environment around Japan is becoming increasingly challenging. In June, China’s two aircraft carriers operated simultaneously in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The Defense Ministry aims to raise Japan’s response capabilities by operating the Izumo along with the Kaga, an Izumo-class destroyer, and F-35Bs.