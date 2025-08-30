Japan’s Defense Ministry Stresses Nansei Islands in Budget Request for 2026

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The headquarters of the Ground Self-Defense Force’s 15th Brigade in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture

The Defense Ministry’s initial request for the fiscal 2026 government budget places importance on strengthening the defense of the Nansei Islands, with China’s strengthening of its hegemonic moves in mind.

The ministry plans to deploy new long-range missiles, which are the main pillar of counterattack capabilities, to the Kyushu region, and the ministry demands a budget for upgrading the Ground Self-Defense Force’s 15th Brigade based in Naha to a division.

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said at a ministry meeting on Friday: “Security situations around Japan are the most difficult since the end of World War II and are very complicated now. To further strengthen defense capabilities and deterrent power, I will take actions with a sense of speed.”

The reason why the government has been trying to strengthen defense capabilities in the Nansei Islands at a fast pace is partly because the Chinese military has been increasingly proactive in its military activities and has repeatedly carried out practical military drills premised on an invasion on Taiwan.

In its initial budget request, the ministry asks for funds to acquire an upgraded model of Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles with a maximum range of more than 1,000 kilometers, as well as hyper velocity gliding projectiles for defending remote islands. Also, it moved forward the planned timing of the introduction of the new missiles.

The long-range missiles are capable of targeting China’s eastern coast and North Korea. Possessing the missiles would give Japan the capability to counterattack an enemy country’s missile-launching bases or similar targets if doing so is for defense purposes.

As the new and existing missiles can be fired against warships and landing forces of an enemy country from outside of the enemy’s missile range, improving Japan’s deterrent power is also expected.

The ministry is also seeking ¥197.4 billion for expenses related to securing the Self-Defense Forces’ mobility and ability to protect the public.

To enable the SDF to implement missions for long time in the vast air space over the Nansei Islands, the ministry aims to acquire two air tankers. The ministry also seeks a budget for securing the use of private-sector ships for transporting SDF units or supplies to remote islands.

The ministry plans to enhance not only missiles but also ground forces. The GSDF’s 15th Brigade will be given one more infantry regiment and some other units, and its status will be upgraded to that of a division by the end of fiscal 2026. Its number of personnel after the upgrade will likely increase from about 2,300 now to about 3,900.