Japan, U.K. Defense Ministers Issue Joint Statement on Cooperation; Nations Will Work Together to Counter China in Indo-Pacific
15:34 JST, August 29, 2025
Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey, after meeting at the Defense Ministry on Thursday, issued a joint statement pledging to expand security cooperation between their two countries. This marks the first time Japan and the U.K. have released a joint statement following a defense ministerial meeting. Their aim is to counter China’s growing hegemonic influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
During the talks, Nakatani praised the U.K.’s deepening engagement in the region, such as deploying its aircraft carrier to Japan, which he called “a significant step that contributes to strengthening Japan-U.K. defense cooperation.” With China in mind, the joint statement expressed serious concern over conditions in the East and South China Seas and explicitly stated strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion. It also reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
The two sides agreed to accelerate work toward signing a contract for the joint development of a next-generation fighter jet, with Italy’s cooperation as well, by the end of the year. They also stressed the importance of continued support for Ukraine as it faces Russian aggression and welcomed the strengthening of Japan’s relationship with NATO through such support.
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force is strengthening its cooperation with the U.K. by conducting asset protection for the Royal Navy aircraft carrier currently visiting Japan this month.
At a joint press conference after the meeting, Nakatani emphasized that “Japan-U.K. defense cooperation has reached a new dimension.” Healey, for his part, highlighted his view that security in the Indo-Pacific is inseparable from that of Europe and the Atlantic, and stressed that work on the next-generation fighter will be accelerated to ensure a contract is signed by year’s end.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Online Applications for My Number Card to Be Available Overseas
-
Japan PM Ishiba States Negative View on Issuing Written Japan-U.S. Agreement on Tariffs; Pushes for Comments on World War II
-
Japan to Launch Demining Initiative in Africa, Looking to Boost Agricultural Output on the Continent
-
Ishiba’s World War II Memorial Address Reflects His Distinctiveness as He Mulls Timing of Personal Remarks
-
Japan-Africa Conference Concludes with Adoption of Yokohama Declaration to Promote Mutual Benefits Between Japan, African Nations
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities