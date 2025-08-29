Japan, U.K. Defense Ministers Issue Joint Statement on Cooperation; Nations Will Work Together to Counter China in Indo-Pacific

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, right and U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey shake hands at the Defense Ministry on Thursday.

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey, after meeting at the Defense Ministry on Thursday, issued a joint statement pledging to expand security cooperation between their two countries. This marks the first time Japan and the U.K. have released a joint statement following a defense ministerial meeting. Their aim is to counter China’s growing hegemonic influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the talks, Nakatani praised the U.K.’s deepening engagement in the region, such as deploying its aircraft carrier to Japan, which he called “a significant step that contributes to strengthening Japan-U.K. defense cooperation.” With China in mind, the joint statement expressed serious concern over conditions in the East and South China Seas and explicitly stated strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion. It also reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The two sides agreed to accelerate work toward signing a contract for the joint development of a next-generation fighter jet, with Italy’s cooperation as well, by the end of the year. They also stressed the importance of continued support for Ukraine as it faces Russian aggression and welcomed the strengthening of Japan’s relationship with NATO through such support.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force is strengthening its cooperation with the U.K. by conducting asset protection for the Royal Navy aircraft carrier currently visiting Japan this month.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Nakatani emphasized that “Japan-U.K. defense cooperation has reached a new dimension.” Healey, for his part, highlighted his view that security in the Indo-Pacific is inseparable from that of Europe and the Atlantic, and stressed that work on the next-generation fighter will be accelerated to ensure a contract is signed by year’s end.