Japan to Buy 4 SeaGuardians to Boost Maritime Surveillance

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)—The Japan Coast Guard’s budget request for fiscal 2026 includes a plan to buy four more SeaGuardian unmanned aircraft to boost maritime surveillance, officials said Tuesday.

Japan’s SeaGuardian fleet will increase to nine units in fiscal 2028 if the four go into service that year. The JCG also plans to build two large patrol ships and add a midsize jet.

SeaGuardian operations started in the East Asian country in fiscal 2022. At present, three units engage in monitoring 24 hours a day, based in Kitakyushu Airport in southwestern Japan. Two units are set to be added within this fiscal year ending in March 2026.

The JCG’s budget request hit a record high of ¥317.7 billion , up 14 pct from the initial budget for the organization for fiscal 2025.

The government had decided to increase its initial budget for the JCG for fiscal 2027 to some ¥320 billion to strengthen maritime surveillance capability.