Japan, Australia Likely to Hold 2+2 Talks in Sept. in Tokyo Amid China’s Growing Maritime Presence

A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Mogami-class destroyer

Japan and Australia are making arrangements to hold a two-plus-two meeting of their foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo on around Sept. 5, according to Japanese government sources.

It will be the second consecutive year for such a meeting to be held, following one in September last year in Australia.

The two countries aim to strengthen their security cooperation, with China’s growing maritime presence in mind.

This month, the Australian government decided to introduce a new type of destroyer based on the improved Mogami-class frigate of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the sources said.

At the meeting, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles are expected to finalize the negotiations, with an eye to signing a contract next year.

Marles is also scheduled to visit the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Yokosuka Base to inspect a Mogami-class destroyer during his stay.