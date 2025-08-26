Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Defense & Security

Japan, Australia Likely to Hold 2+2 Talks in Sept. in Tokyo Amid China’s Growing Maritime Presence

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Mogami-class destroyer

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:51 JST, August 26, 2025

Japan and Australia are making arrangements to hold a two-plus-two meeting of their foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo on around Sept. 5, according to Japanese government sources.

It will be the second consecutive year for such a meeting to be held, following one in September last year in Australia.

The two countries aim to strengthen their security cooperation, with China’s growing maritime presence in mind.

This month, the Australian government decided to introduce a new type of destroyer based on the improved Mogami-class frigate of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the sources said.

At the meeting, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles are expected to finalize the negotiations, with an eye to signing a contract next year.

Marles is also scheduled to visit the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Yokosuka Base to inspect a Mogami-class destroyer during his stay.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Defense & Security Page

Defense & Security Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING