Ishiba Inspects U.K. Aircraft Carrier in Yokusuka; Also Visits Japanese Destroyer Kaga
15:55 JST, August 24, 2025
YOKOSUKA, Kanagawa — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday inspected the British Navy aircraft carrier Prince of Wales, which was docked at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture. This is the first time a Japanese prime minister has boarded a British aircraft carrier while it was docked in Japan.
“Defense cooperation between Japan and Britain has reached an unprecedented level,” the prime minister said after the inspection. “This port call demonstrates Britain’s commitment to peace and stability in the [Indo-Pacific] region.”
Ishiba also boarded the destroyer Kaga, which has been modified to serve as a de facto aircraft carrier, at the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Yokosuka Base. “We must boldly move forward with our efforts to strengthen deterrence,” he said to site personnel.
The British aircraft carrier has been docked in Japan since Aug. 12, in conjunction with joint training exercises with the MSDF and other forces.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Online Applications for My Number Card to Be Available Overseas
-
Japan PM Ishiba States Negative View on Issuing Written Japan-U.S. Agreement on Tariffs; Pushes for Comments on World War II
-
Japan Releases Guidelines for Stronger Space Defense as It Looks to Protect Its Satellites from Adversaries
-
LDP, Komeito Eye Steps Against Election Interference; Foreign Bots Said to Spread Misinformation Online
-
Japan to Launch Demining Initiative in Africa, Looking to Boost Agricultural Output on the Continent
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)