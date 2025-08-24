Ishiba Inspects U.K. Aircraft Carrier in Yokusuka; Also Visits Japanese Destroyer Kaga

Courtesy of the Cabinet Public Affairs Office

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sits in an aircraft on the British Navy’s carrier Prince of Wales on Saturday in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture.

YOKOSUKA, Kanagawa — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday inspected the British Navy aircraft carrier Prince of Wales, which was docked at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture. This is the first time a Japanese prime minister has boarded a British aircraft carrier while it was docked in Japan.

“Defense cooperation between Japan and Britain has reached an unprecedented level,” the prime minister said after the inspection. “This port call demonstrates Britain’s commitment to peace and stability in the [Indo-Pacific] region.”

Ishiba also boarded the destroyer Kaga, which has been modified to serve as a de facto aircraft carrier, at the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Yokosuka Base. “We must boldly move forward with our efforts to strengthen deterrence,” he said to site personnel.

The British aircraft carrier has been docked in Japan since Aug. 12, in conjunction with joint training exercises with the MSDF and other forces.