Japan, Norway Confirm Defense Cooperation
12:32 JST, August 24, 2025
YOKOSUKA, Kanagawa (Jiji Press) — Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and Norwegian State Defense Secretary Andreas Flam on Saturday reaffirmed continued cooperation in areas including defense equipment and technology and support for Ukraine.
At their meeting aboard the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Kaga anchored at the MSDF base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Nakatani welcomed the first port call in Japan by a Norwegian frigate.
This means Norway’s expanded interest in the Indo-Pacific region and emphasis on Japan, Nakatani said. Flam said Norway will closely cooperate with Japan as a like-minded country.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Online Applications for My Number Card to Be Available Overseas
-
Japan PM Ishiba States Negative View on Issuing Written Japan-U.S. Agreement on Tariffs; Pushes for Comments on World War II
-
Japan Releases Guidelines for Stronger Space Defense as It Looks to Protect Its Satellites from Adversaries
-
LDP, Komeito Eye Steps Against Election Interference; Foreign Bots Said to Spread Misinformation Online
-
Japan to Launch Demining Initiative in Africa, Looking to Boost Agricultural Output on the Continent
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)