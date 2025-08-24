Japan, Norway Confirm Defense Cooperation

Jiji Press

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and Norwegian State Defense Secretary Andreas Flam shake hands in Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Kaga anchored in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday.

YOKOSUKA, Kanagawa (Jiji Press) — Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and Norwegian State Defense Secretary Andreas Flam on Saturday reaffirmed continued cooperation in areas including defense equipment and technology and support for Ukraine.

At their meeting aboard the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Kaga anchored at the MSDF base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Nakatani welcomed the first port call in Japan by a Norwegian frigate.

This means Norway’s expanded interest in the Indo-Pacific region and emphasis on Japan, Nakatani said. Flam said Norway will closely cooperate with Japan as a like-minded country.