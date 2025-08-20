Japan, Djibouti Defense Ministers Agree to Boost Cooperation to Deter Pirates in Gulf of Aden off Somalia

Courtesy of the Defense Ministry

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, left, shakes hands with Djiboutian Defense Minister Hassan Omar Mohamed Bourhan in Djibouti on Monday.

DJIBOUTI — Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and Djiboutian Defense Minister Hassan Omar Mohamed Bourhan agreed on the importance of strengthening defense cooperation at a meeting in Djibouti on Monday.

The defense ministers agreed that Japan and Djibouti should cooperate in activities to deter pirates in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia and other places for peace and stability in the region.

“Djibouti is an important partner for realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Nakatani said.

Nakatani also thanked his counterpart for providing the Self-Defense Forces with a base, allowing the SDF to patrol against pirates and help transport Japanese nationals in an emergency.

The Djibouti defense minister said he expects for the SDF to continue its activities.

Nakatani also met with Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh, and they confirmed the two countries will strengthen defense cooperation.