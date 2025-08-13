U.K. Navy Aircraft Carrier Prince of Wales Docks at Yokosuka; Marked 1st Visit by a U.K. Aircraft Carrier Since 2021
14:48 JST, August 13, 2025
YOKOSUKA, Kanagawa — The British Royal Navy’s HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier made a port call at the U.S. Yokosuka Naval Base in Kanagawa Prefecture on Tuesday. This marked the first visit to Japanese port by a U.K. aircraft carrier since the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier in 2021.
Accompanying the carrier were British destroyer HMS Dauntless and the Norwegian Navy’s frigate HNoMS Roald Amundsen, both of which are part of the carrier strike group led by the Prince of Wales deployed in the Indo-Pacific region. The two ships also docked at the Maritime Self Defense Force base in the city on the same day.
This is the first-ever port call to Japan by a Norwegian Navy vessel.
An arrival ceremony was held at the MSDF base. Vice Adm. Tomohiko Madono, commander of the MSDF Yokosuka District, said he hoped this port call would further enhance operational effectiveness between the MSDF, British and Norwegian navies.
The Prince of Wales is due to call at Tokyo International Cruise Terminal in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Aug. 28, and leave Japan on Sept. 2.
