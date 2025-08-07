Crew Member Evacuates F2 Fighter Jet Belonging to Japan’s ASDF; Incident Occurred Over Pacific Ocean

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An F2 fighter jet is seen in Miyagi Prefecture in January.

A crew member evacuated an F2 fighter jet flying off the coast of Ibaraki Prefecture, the Air Self-Defense Force has said on Thursday.

The jet crashed in the Pacific Ocean at around 12:35 p.m. on the day. The crew member was picked up by an ASDF helicopter and taken to hospital. No other damage has been confirmed.

The ASDF is investigating the circumstances of the incident.