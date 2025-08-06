Japan, Australia Strengthen Defense Cooperation with China in Mind; Move Expected to Invigorate Japan’s Defense Industry

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Mogami-class frigate of the Maritime Self-Defense Force

The Australian government decided on an upgraded model based on Japan’s Mogami-class frigate because the two countries agreed to strengthen defense cooperation mostly for interoperability, with China’s military buildup in mind.

The two governments announced Tuesday that Australia will jointly develop the new warships. It is expected to invigorate Japan’s defense industry.

“Yesterday evening, I heard from Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, who said that the [new warship model] was the best option, and we’re both happy with the decision,” said Defense Minister Gen Nakatani at a press conference on Tuesday.

Nakatani was glad that Australia had selected Japan.

In 2016, the Japanese government proposed to Australia that they jointly develop a new submarine model based on the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Soryu-class submarine.

At the final stage, France was selected over Japan in a race to win the order from Australia, resulting in a bitter experience for Tokyo.

A Mogami-class frigate’s combat information center is seen at the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Yokosuka Base in April.

This time, Japan was competing with Germany, so both the public and private sectors in Japan were doing their utmost to promote Japan’s proposal.

“If Germany would have won the order, Japan would have lost face,” said a Foreign Ministry official.

Nakatani visited Australia in November 2024 and directly lobbied Marles.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also held telephone talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in May and told him that Japan was willing to disclose any necessary information.

In December last year, the Japanese government set up a joint promotion committee of the public and private sectors to share information on the issue.

Chairman Seiji Izumisawa of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., which will manufacture the new model of warships, is also chairman of the joint promotion committee.

In late July, Izumisawa and senior officials of the Defense Ministry visited Australia and spoke about Japan’s proposal to Australian political and business leaders. They described such aspects as the new model reducing costs by about 30%, as fewer crew would be necessary to operate the ship.

The MSDF dispatched the current model of Mogami-class frigates to Australia from February to March, and again in June, to conduct joint drills with the Australian Navy.

Australian Minister for Defense Industry Pat Conroy said at a press conference on Tuesday that the Japanese proposal was the clear winner due to pricing, performance and on-time delivery.

Top priority

A senior Defense Ministry official said the Japanese government regarded selling the new model to Australia as a “top priority,” as cooperation on security with Australia has become increasingly important for Japan.

The number of Chinese military ships now exceeds that of even the United States, and Japan alone cannot respond to China’s military strength.

If Japan and Australia operate ships using the same system, cooperation among the two countries and the United States, which is a common ally, will be smoother in the event of a contingency. It is also seen as a deterrent against China.

Supply and maintenance bases for the new frigates will be built in Japan and Australia. It is expected that the bases will expand flexibility and ranges of operation of the ships.

Safety of sea lanes

Australia also feels the same sense of urgency.

In one incident in February, the Chinese military conducted a live ammunition drill in the sea near Australia, forcing private-sector airplanes to change their flight paths.

China has also made economic aid and security cooperation agreements with Pacific island nations, which are located in Australia’s sea lanes.

Such actions can be seen as China trying to deter Australia from moving north.

In Marles’ statement on Tuesday, he emphasized that the new warships will help Australia ensure the safety of the country’s sea lanes, as well as help the country makes moves northward safely.

Euan Graham, senior analyst of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said Japan and Australia are both maritime states located in the southern and northern parts of the western Pacific Ocean and that the Australian government assumes strengthening cooperation with Japan can help deter China.

In addition to Australia, Japan and the Philippines agreed on a policy to export old MSDF combat ships and proposed Indonesia to jointly develop surface combat ships.

By deepening cooperation with Association of Southeast Asian Nations member countries, in addition to Australia and the Philippines as “quasi-allies,” the Japanese government aims to build a multilayered countering framework regarding China.