Defense Ministry Plans to Develop Laser Beam Systems to Intercept Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Deploy on Self-Defense Force Ships

The Defense Ministry plans to begin research on developing systems that use laser beams to intercept small unmanned aerial vehicles attempting to attack Japan this fiscal year.

The aim is to deploy laser interceptor systems on Maritime Self-Defense Force combat ships in fiscal 2031 or later.

Military experts point out the possibility that the Chinese military will carry out “saturation attacks” using a large number of UAVs, and the ministry’s objective is to enhance the MSDF’s ability to counter such attacks.

The ministry plans for the systems to be capable of emitting laser beams at UAVs to burn them or neutralize them by destroying their sensors.

Antiaircraft missiles cost hundreds of millions of yen each and are too expensive to be used to intercept UAVs, which can be manufactured at significantly lower costs, a senior official of the Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency said.

If a swarm of UAVs is used in an attack, there is concern that there will be an insufficient number of missiles to intercept all the UAVs.

Laser beams can be emitted in succession if electric power sources are available, and such systems can counter UAVs at lower costs.

Ground-based high-power laser cannons that are currently being developed are large. Each cannon is about the size of two 12-meter-long containers.

The ministry plans to downsize the new laser systems so they can be deployed on destroyers, frigates and other combat ships, and also to secure electric power sources inside the ships so the laser systems can work in conjunction with existing air defense systems.

The ministry will conduct operational tests of the laser systems from fiscal 2028 to fiscal 2030. In this fiscal year’s budget, the ministry earmarked about ¥18.3 billion for research and development over a five-year period until fiscal 2029.

The 2025 defense white paper mentioned that China successfully conducted a swarm flight of 200 UAVs in 2018, and it noted that Japan’s conventional air defense equipment will have difficulty countering such swarms.

According to the ministry, 30 Chinese UAVs — including objects presumed to be UAVs — were confirmed to be flying near the Nansei Islands in fiscal 2024. Upon detection, the Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets.

That figure is seven-fold compared with four in fiscal 2021.

Military experts also point out the possibility that China will mass-produce UAVs for military use from now on.