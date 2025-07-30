Japan’s Foreign Ministry Looks to Improve Economic Diplomacy with Organizational Shakeup
16:44 JST, July 30, 2025
The Foreign Ministry has announced that it will establish new divisions to back up its efforts related to the economy, which is becoming increasingly important to diplomacy and security.
The divisions will be added as part of a restructuring of the ministry that will take place Friday. It will be the first major reorganization of the Foreign Ministry since 2006.
The ministry will upgrade the section in charge of economic security to the Economic Security Division. The team will be moved from the Foreign Policy Bureau to the Economic Affairs Bureau, so that it can make policy in line with trade negotiations and other business matters.
The ministry will also establish an Economic Diplomacy Strategy Division in the Economic Affairs Bureau, and the division will take the lead in economic talks with other nations. In addition, a European Economic Affairs Division will be set up at the European Affairs Bureau. The bureau’s director will take charge of economic negotiations with the European Union and European nations outside the bloc. The move is aimed at deepening cooperation with the EU to maintain a free and open economic order globally.
Additionally, the ministry will establish a division for central and southeastern Europe and the Baltics at the European Affairs Bureau, with the division covering eight nations including Ukraine. The ministry aims to prepare a framework that will allow it to offer close support to Ukraine as it fights against Russian aggression, and as the country rebuilds. In the Press Secretary, a Strategic Messaging and Communication Division will be established to manage the sharing of information through social media.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Poll: Japan’s LDP Likely to Lose Seats in Proportional Representation Segment; DPFP, Sanseito Expected to Gain More Seats in Upper House
-
Japan to Export Used Destroyers to Philippines, as Both Countries Look to Counter China on Seas
-
Upper House Election: 16 Constituencies See Head-to-head ‘Ruling vs Opposition’ Races; Opposition Parties More Coordinated than 3 Years Ago
-
25％ ‘Reciprocal Tariff’ Would Be Blow to Japanese Economy; Major Exporters Foresee Drastically Reduced Profits
-
Upper House Election: Topic of Foreign Nationals Becomes Key Issue in Japan Election; Baseless Criticisms Against Foreigners Spread on Social Media
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Lawson to Offer Car Camping Service at Select Stores; 6 Chiba Stores to Offer Service from Monday
-
Japan Real Wages Fall for 5th Month in May
-
New Banknotes Account for Only 30% of All Bills in Circulation; Increased Use of Cashless Payments Seen as Cause of Slow Adoption Rate
-
Govt Mandates Collecting, Recycling of Some Devices with Lithium-Ion Batteries Amid Fire Concerns
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday