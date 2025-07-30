Japan’s Foreign Ministry Looks to Improve Economic Diplomacy with Organizational Shakeup

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Foreign Ministry has announced that it will establish new divisions to back up its efforts related to the economy, which is becoming increasingly important to diplomacy and security.

The divisions will be added as part of a restructuring of the ministry that will take place Friday. It will be the first major reorganization of the Foreign Ministry since 2006.

The ministry will upgrade the section in charge of economic security to the Economic Security Division. The team will be moved from the Foreign Policy Bureau to the Economic Affairs Bureau, so that it can make policy in line with trade negotiations and other business matters.

The ministry will also establish an Economic Diplomacy Strategy Division in the Economic Affairs Bureau, and the division will take the lead in economic talks with other nations. In addition, a European Economic Affairs Division will be set up at the European Affairs Bureau. The bureau’s director will take charge of economic negotiations with the European Union and European nations outside the bloc. The move is aimed at deepening cooperation with the EU to maintain a free and open economic order globally.

Additionally, the ministry will establish a division for central and southeastern Europe and the Baltics at the European Affairs Bureau, with the division covering eight nations including Ukraine. The ministry aims to prepare a framework that will allow it to offer close support to Ukraine as it fights against Russian aggression, and as the country rebuilds. In the Press Secretary, a Strategic Messaging and Communication Division will be established to manage the sharing of information through social media.