Applications from Universities Triple for Defense Research Subsidy Program; Concerns about Academic Involvement in Defense Had Weighed on Numbers

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The main gate of the Defense Ministry is seen in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo.

A research subsidy program offered by an agency of the Defense Ministry has received a record-high 123 applications from universities, technical colleges and research instutitions this fiscal year, nearly three times that of the previous fiscal year.

The Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency’s “security technology research promotion program” is aimed at promoting basic research in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence and quantum technology.

Among the reasons for the increase in applications from universities is believed to be a greater understanding of dual-use technology, which can serve both military and civilian purposes.

According to the agency, the program received a record-high 340 applications this fiscal year. Of these, 123 were from the academic institutions, 134 from private companies and public interest incorporated associations, and 83 from independent administrative institutions and other public research institutions.

The agency launched the program in fiscal 2015 with the aim of enhancing Japan’s scientific and technological capabilities. It also sought to discover innovative technologies that could be utilized in the defense field. The agency accepts research proposals and will potentially provide ¥2 billion to cover their expenses over a period of up to five years.

The agency aims to develop “game-changing” equipment to transform security strategies and strengthen the country’s defense capabilities.

In 2017, the Science Council of Japan, a representative body of scientists, issued a statement calling the program problematic because of its clear objective to develop defense-related equipment. As a result, in fiscal 2018 and the few years that followed, the program received only about 10 applications annually from universities.

Then, in July 2022, the council changed its stance and effectively gave its approval for dual-use technology research, saying it is “unrealistic” to make a sharp distinction between technologies that can or cannot be used for military purposes. The council also said that it was unrealistic to apply the same evaluation criteria to every case.

Since the council revised its stance, more and more universities have been applying for the program, with 23 applications received in fiscal 2023 and 44 in fiscal 2024. As of fiscal 2023, 28 applications from 22 universities had been adopted.

Nevertheless, the academic community has deep-seated aversions to being involved in national security, and some institutions have said that the traditional format of receiving research commissions from the agency makes it difficult for them to apply.

In response to these concerns, the agency established a new program this year with a budget of ¥1 billion to subsidize research that researchers can conduct on their own initiative.