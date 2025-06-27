Hot word :

Defense Minister Nakatani Urges Better Treatment for Regional SDF Personnel; Wants to Include Expenses in Budget Requests for Next Fiscal Year

16:33 JST, June 27, 2025

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani revealed Thursday that he has pushed to accelerate discussion of improving pay and benefits for Self-Defense Forces personnel based in regional areas.

The move is intended to help ensure there are sufficient personnel working in front-line units. Nakatani made the comment to reporters while in Betsukai, Hokkaido.

The establishment of new benefits is also under consideration, with an eye toward including related expenses in the appropriations requests submitted for the next fiscal year’s budget.

Nakatani on Thursday visited the Air Self-Defense Force’s Nemuro Sub Base in Nemuro, Hokkaido, and other locations to talk with SDF personnel about their working conditions and other issues.

