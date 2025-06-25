GSDF Tests Surface-to-Ship Missile in Japan for 1st Time, Responding to Tense Security Environment
17:52 JST, June 25, 2025
SAPPORO — The Ground Self-Defense Force test-fired a surface-to-ship missile at its range in Hokkaido on Tuesday, the first drill of its kind conducted in Japan.
A Type 88 test missile was fired at the Shizunai anti-aircraft range toward a target boat set about 40 kilometers off the coast.
The missile was fired as part of a training period at the range that runs through Sunday, and another missile is scheduled to be fired before it is over.
While the missiles have been tested in the United States and Australia, the GSDF found it needed to do so in Japan to improve precision, given the increasingly severe security environment facing the country.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Offer U.S. Proposals for Cooperation on Rare Earths, Semiconductors; Potential Measures Could Help Counter China, Correct Trade Deficit
-
Japan Defense Ministry Team to Discuss Drones, AI in Combat; Will Learn From Ukraine War, International Cooperation
-
Japan Should Avoid Solely Relying on U.S., Engage in Global Diplomacy; Strong Ties with Like-Minded Nations is Vital
-
Govt Sets 2025 Intellectual Property Strategy; Aims to Maximize Japan’s Capital Such as Anime, Manga, Games
-
Singapore Diplomat Bilahari Kausikan Says U.S. Has Long-term Competitive Strategy with China
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Core Inflation in Japan Capital Hits 3.6％, Keeps BOJ Rate-Hike Chance Alive
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya
-
Tokyo Core Consumer Prices Up 3.6％ in May