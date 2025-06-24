Chinese Aircraft Carrier Shandong Intensifies Activities in Pacific; Defense Ministry Monitors Observe 70 Takeoffs and Landings from Friday to Sunday
13:04 JST, June 24, 2025
Aircraft took off from and landed on the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong about 70 times between Friday and Sunday as it sailed on the Pacific Ocean, the Defense Ministry has announced.
According to Monday’s announcement, the ministry began monitoring the Shandong early this month and confirmed about 420 takeoffs and landings between then and Sunday.
The Shandong was seen heading toward the South China Sea on Monday by a Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer engaged in monitoring and surveillance.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Offer U.S. Proposals for Cooperation on Rare Earths, Semiconductors; Potential Measures Could Help Counter China, Correct Trade Deficit
-
Japan Defense Ministry Team to Discuss Drones, AI in Combat; Will Learn From Ukraine War, International Cooperation
-
U.S. Senator and Ex-Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty: Economic Security, National Security Are Tied
-
Govt Sets 2025 Intellectual Property Strategy; Aims to Maximize Japan’s Capital Such as Anime, Manga, Games
-
Japan Should Avoid Solely Relying on U.S., Engage in Global Diplomacy; Strong Ties with Like-Minded Nations is Vital
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Average Retail Rice Price Up for Second Consecutive Week; More Than Double Same Period Last Year
-
Core Inflation in Japan Capital Hits 3.6％, Keeps BOJ Rate-Hike Chance Alive
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya