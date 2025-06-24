Hot word :

Chinese Aircraft Carrier Shandong Intensifies Activities in Pacific; Defense Ministry Monitors Observe 70 Takeoffs and Landings from Friday to Sunday

13:04 JST, June 24, 2025

Aircraft took off from and landed on the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong about 70 times between Friday and Sunday as it sailed on the Pacific Ocean, the Defense Ministry has announced.

According to Monday’s announcement, the ministry began monitoring the Shandong early this month and confirmed about 420 takeoffs and landings between then and Sunday.

The Shandong was seen heading toward the South China Sea on Monday by a Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer engaged in monitoring and surveillance.

