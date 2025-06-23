U.S. Wants Japan to Raise Defense Spending to 5% of GDP; Pentagon Spokesperson Calls it ‘Common Sense’ to Match Europe

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Ground Self-Defense Force personnel participate in an exercise in 2023.

WASHINGTON — The United States believes its allies in Asia, including Japan, should increase their defense spending to 5% of gross domestic product, according to a Pentagon spokesperson.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is considering proposing its member states raise their defense spending targets from 2% to 5% of GDP.

NATO is envisaging a plan to set conventional defense spending, such as weapons purchases, at 3.5% and allocate 1.5% for defense-related expenses, such as the renovation of military roads.

The Japanese government is proceeding with a plan to increase its security-related expenditures, including defense spending, from the current level of about 1.8% of the fiscal 2022 GDP to 2% in fiscal 2027.

“It is only common sense for Asia-Pacific allies to move rapidly to step up to match Europe’s pace and level of defense spending,” Sean Parnell, chief spokesperson of the U.S. Defense Department, said in a statement, responding to a question by The Yomiuri Shimbun.

To counter China and North Korea, Parnell stressed Japan should be in line with “5% of GDP spending on defense” — the target being mulled by NATO member states.