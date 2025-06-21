Hot word :

ASDF C-2 Planes Depart for Djibouti Amid Middle East Tensions

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Air Self-Defense Force’s C-2 transport aircraft

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:29 JST, June 21, 2025

MIHO AIR BASE, Tottori — Two C-2 transport aircraft of the Air Self-Defense Force departed the Miho Air Base in Tottori Prefecture on Saturday afternoon bound for Djibouti in East Africa in preparation for the evacuation of Japanese nationals from Israel and Iran amidst ongoing military conflicts.

