ASDF C-2 Planes Depart for Djibouti Amid Middle East Tensions
17:29 JST, June 21, 2025
MIHO AIR BASE, Tottori — Two C-2 transport aircraft of the Air Self-Defense Force departed the Miho Air Base in Tottori Prefecture on Saturday afternoon bound for Djibouti in East Africa in preparation for the evacuation of Japanese nationals from Israel and Iran amidst ongoing military conflicts.
