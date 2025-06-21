China’s Aircraft Carriers Conduct over 1,000 Flight Operations Near Japan Since Late May
14:20 JST, June 21, 2025
About 270 takeoff and landing operations of fighter jets based on the Chinese Navy’s two aircraft carriers, the Liaoning and Shandong, were conducted in the Pacific Ocean from Tuesday through Thursday, Japan’s Defense Ministry said Friday.
The number of flight operations by Chinese aircraft carriers in the waters near Japan since late May confirmed by the ministry was about 1,050 in total.
The Liaoning passed between Okinawa Island and Miyako Island to the East China Sea. A Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer and other vessels conducted surveillance on the aircraft carriers.
The ministry believes the Chinese Navy has been improving operational abilities of its aircraft carriers.
